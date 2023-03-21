Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State extends deadline for fall scholarships

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The office of admissions at Southeast Missouri State University has extended the March 1 scholarship deadline to June 1, giving prospective students an additional three months to apply for scholarships.

According to a release from the university, the two award categories extended to the new deadline include the $1,000 to $3,000 Copper Dome Scholarship and the $1,000 Residence Life Leadership Award.

“Making your college choice is a big decision,” said Director of Admissions Lenell Hahn. “As students continue to visit campus, we want to offer scholarships to help them pay for their education. Extending the deadline helps students, and Southeast is committed to doing what we can to support families on their college journey.”

The release said Southeast Missouri State will consider final cumulative GPA and test scores earned through the month of June for these awards. There are also several scholarships with no deadline that are still available, such as the Redhawk Achievement Award.

“In addition to extending the scholarship deadline, students don’t have to take an ACT/SAT for eligibility,” Hahn said. “With our test optional scholarships, students can qualify for many of these awards with only a GPA.”

To apply to Southeast and be considered for scholarships, use this online form.

