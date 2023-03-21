Southeast Mo. construction class gains hands-on learning with career and technology building expansion

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A unique construction site in southeast Missouri has a hand in helping students create their own futures.

Not many high school students can say they helped build their new classroom, but the construction class at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center is doing just that.

“It’s been pretty fun,” said student Marquales Scott.

The building on East Malone will soon be home to one part of the CTC program; and the kids are taking full advantage of the hands-on lesson.

“It helps me better so I know how to do it physically, more than mentally, and it would just help me more in life than studying,” said student Andrew Barn.

“You’ll know more on what to do after high school if you continue in construction and it’s basically a great experience if you want to continue in construction after high school,” Scott said.

Director Chad King said this opportunity really gets them ready for the workforce.

“You can only simulate so much in a shop,” he said. “These kids are doing a great job. We build building sets for the play, for the prom and just about anything in between, but something like this does not come along very often for us.”

The new location will house the program’s welding and construction programs, as well as new classes for EMT and firefighter training.

“What’s happening here is they are becoming a part of something much bigger than them. 10-15 years from now they can drive back by here and say, ‘you know what, I had a hand in this thing,’ so that’s something to be proud of,” King added.

It’s a job that has some of these students already looking to their futures.

“I wouldn’t mind doing this after high school,” Barn said

King said Ultimate Flooring provided a machine and a worker to help tear tile out, working in conjunction with the floor removal process.

He said this whole project is a partnership not only with the school but with the community as well.

