Some new Cape Girardeau voter ID cards have wrong polling location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is asking residents to double-check the polling location on their new voter ID card.

According to the city, some new cards recently mailed to voters in Precinct 5C in Ward 5 and Precinct 3C in Ward 3 were printed with incorrect polling locations.

They said some ward changes were made due to census redistricting. Polling locations for these precincts did not change.

Voters of Precinct 5C vote at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive.

Voters of Precinct 3C vote at the New Cape Girardeau City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier.

You can click here to see a map of Cape Girardeau’s ward districts and polling locations.

The city said new voter ID cards with the correct polling location will be mailed out.

If you have any questions, you can contact the clerk’s office at 573-243-3547, option 2.

