SEMO football spring practice begins Wed.

SEMO football begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO football begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 22.

The Redhawks shared a practice schedule on Tuesday.

  • March 22 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • March 24 - 2:15 to 3:55 p.m.
  • March 25 - 10:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
  • March 27 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • March 29 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • March 31 - 2:15 to 3:55 p.m.
  • April 3 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 5 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 7 - 2:15 to 3:55 p.m.
  • April 10 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 12 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 14 - 2:15 to 3:55 p.m.
  • April 17 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 19 - 3:30 to 5:10 p.m.
  • April 21 (spring game) 6 p.m. in Scott City

They said all practices are open to the public.

They’re all held at the Rosengarten Athletic Complex, except this year’s spring game on April 21 which will be at 6 p.m. in Scott City.

