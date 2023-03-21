Heartland Votes

SEMO Electric celebrates $16.6M broadband expansion grant

SEMO Electric Cooperative is getting millions of dollars to expand broadband access in Southeast Missouri.
By Heartland News
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Electric Cooperative is getting millions of dollars to expand broadband access in southeast Missouri.

The co-op received a $16 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement in January.

A grant celebration luncheon was held on Monday, March 20 at SEMO Electric’s headquarters in Sikeston.

SEMO Electric plans to use the funds to expand fiber broadband services to parts of Stoddard and Butler Counties.

“You know, we say it all the time at the office of broadband, but we want to do these things so people can choose to live where they want to live, not having to worry about what services are available,” said Missouri Office of Broadband Development Director B.J. Tanksley. “And I think we are taking that step in that direction with this here today.”

The funds will pay for three projects that will add 440 miles of fiber network and connect approximately 2,081 customers.

The instillation is expected to be finished by late 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating
Construction on the new hotel will begin in mid-2023 with completion expected in 2024.
New hotel to be built near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.
Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
A body found in rural Franklin County has been identified.
Deputies identify body found in Franklin Co., Ill.

Latest News

Students at Cape Central Middle School hosted a movie night on Thursday, March 16 as a...
Cape Central Middle School students raise money for classmate
Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports information director Fred Huff died...
Longtime southern Illinois sports historian Fred Huff dies at 94
Town Hall in Zalma, Mo. to discuss broadband internet
Town Hall in Zalma, Mo. to discuss broadband internet
Cape Central Middle School students raise money for classmate
Cape Central Middle School students raise money for classmate