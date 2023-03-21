Missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A missing woman was found dead in a Maryland Heights apartment.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Maryland Heights police announced that Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell was found dead in a Maryland Apartment Monday night. Police believe she had been dead for six days before her body was found.

Mitchell was last seen around 11 p.m. on March 14 at Maggie O’Briens Sunset Hills on South Lindbergh. She did not make it home that night, and she was reported missing to the St. Charles City Police Department on Thursday.

On Sunday, her car was found in Maryland Heights. At that time, the Maryland Heights Police Department started to assist with the investigation.

Detectives tried to trace Mitchell’s path from the restaurant that night. This included a neighborhood canvass, using a drone, several interviews, looking at cell phone data and social media records. There was a significant break in the case when detectives obtained surveillance video of a man driving Mitchell’s car, according to police.

Maryland Heights police said they were able to identify the man in the surveillance video.

They then executed a search warrant at an apartment in Maryland Heights. Once police were inside the apartment, they located Mitchell’s body.

A man was taken into custody. His name has not been released. Authorities said Mitchell and the suspect knew one another, and that she went to his apartment after leaving the restaurant.

Mitchell’s cause of death has not been released.

This story will be updated as further details are made available.

