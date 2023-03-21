Longtime southern Illinois sports historian Fred Huff dies at 94

(KFVS) - Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports information director Fred Huff died Saturday, March 18.

According to obituary information, he was 94 years old.

He was a writer and historian for Southern Illinois sports – having published countless books on everything from SIU athletics to the Du Quoin State Fair.

Huff was part of the SIU sports information department for more than 35 years -- and served as sports information director from 1960 to 1971 and then again from 1983 to 2001.

He also promoted the Hambletonian -- harness racing’s top event -- at the Du Quoin State Fair from 1957 to 1980.

Huff is a member of the Saluki Athletics Hall of Fame -- as well as five other halls of fame.

