Heartland Votes

Longtime southern Illinois sports historian Fred Huff dies at 94

Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports information director Fred Huff died...
Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports information director Fred Huff died Saturday, March 18.
By Tom English
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports information director Fred Huff died Saturday, March 18.

According to obituary information, he was 94 years old.

He was a writer and historian for Southern Illinois sports – having published countless books on everything from SIU athletics to the Du Quoin State Fair.

Huff was part of the SIU sports information department for more than 35 years -- and served as sports information director from 1960 to 1971 and then again from 1983 to 2001.

He also promoted the Hambletonian -- harness racing’s top event -- at the Du Quoin State Fair from 1957 to 1980.

Huff is a member of the Saluki Athletics Hall of Fame -- as well as five other halls of fame.

