Kansas City father, son go missing while on spring break trip

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been four days since a Kansas City father and son went missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas. Family and friends are holding on to hope they will be found.

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last Thursday. That that was the last time they were both seen.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., Chuck and Charley left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Just hours later, the father and son duo were reported missing. A local alert system sent out a warning that two kayakers were lost.

During their search, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found one kayak and one life jacket.

Chuck Morris, 47, is part of a band called Lotus. One of his fellow bandmates, Jesse Miller, said he is absolutely gutted.

“We wanted to hold out hope as long as possible but, as it goes on longer and longer, it gets into a miracle status,” said Miller. “It’s just gut-wrenching to think about.”

Miller has been in touch with Chuck’s wife Jenny and said she feels grateful for all the support through this difficult time.

“A lot of people reaching out to show love,” said Miller. “Just family, friends, fans of the band. Just letting them know that Chuck was loved and that he was such a warm, fun person. Everybody liked to hang out with Chuck.”

As of Monday, the search was still underway. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they had to stop their search and rescue operations after the first several hours because of bad weather.

“You see pictures of the lake it just looks like a calm lake, but I guess a pretty strong storm rolled in that afternoon,“ Miller said. “I don’t know, I guess it just shows Mother Nature is more powerful than any of us.”

Miller said he hopes the family can get the closure they need and that Chuck will forever be remembered.

“For Chuck to be remembered for all the things he did, touching all of our lives with both with his music and as a friend, as a unique person.”

A family member has started a GoFundMe to support the Morris family. If you would like to donate, click here.

