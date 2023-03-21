First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A chilly and wet Tuesday is shaping up as a weak weather system arrives from the west. After today it will get quite a bit warmer….but also potentially stormier later in the week. For today, however, the clouds and light rain falling into low dew point air will keep it chilly….with late afternoon or evening highs of about 45 to 51. Rain looks to move in from the west late this morning and then taper off from west to east later tonight…although a few showers are likely to redevelop on Wednesday morning. Otherwise Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Strong storms and heavy rain continue to be a threat from Thursday evening through Friday as a slow-moving storm moves through the mid-Mississippi Valley. The severe storm threat looks to be greatest in our southern counties, but the heavy rain threat will be more widespread. Highs on Thursday just ahead of this storm will be in the 70s, but will back down into the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. The weekend looks to be mainly dry and mild.

