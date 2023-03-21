First Alert: Chilly with light rain; heavy rain, storms later in the week

(KFVS) - Clouds and light rain will keep temperatures chilly today.

Late afternoon or evening highs will only reach 45 to 51 degrees.

Rain from the weak system looks to move out of the Heartland by later tonight, but a few showers could redevelop Wednesday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but it will be warmer.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s.

Strong storms and heavy rain continue to be a threat from Thursday evening through Friday, as a slow-moving storm moves through the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The severe storm threat looks to be greatest in our southern counties, but the threat for heavy rain is more widespread.

Highs on Thursday just ahead of this storm will be in the 70s, but will dip back down into the 60s on Friday and into the weekend.

The weekend is looking mainly dry and mild.

