Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 92-year-old man from Taney Co.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at 268 Iowa Colony Road, Hollister, Missouri around 6:30 p.m. on March 20.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office., the endangered missing person is Joy Grable, 92, from Hollister, Mo. Grable is a white male, with a height of 5′9″ and weight of 170 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and last seen wearing a black leather jacket, unknown color shirt and blue jeans.

Grable suffers from dementia. He left his porch on foot, in an unknown direction of travel and destination.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Taney Co. Sheriff’s Office at (417)-546-7250.

