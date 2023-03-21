Heartland Votes

East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment

Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and...
Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and residents in a press release Monday afternoon.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and residents affected by the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment.

Ohio Department of Health officials (ODH) has been surveying East Palestine residents on any symptoms they have experienced related to the derailment, according to the release.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the temporary health clinic in East Palestine Tuesday to hear from community members and medical personnel.

Officials said residents have been surveyed since February 21.

The top 5 symptoms residents report have remained the same throughout the survey period:

  • Headache – 76%
  • Anxiety – 62%
  • Coughing – 54%
  • Fatigue/tiredness – 52%
  • Irritation, pain, or burning of skin – 50%

The community After Chemical Exposure survey has been taken by 446 residents, according to the release.

Officials said residents can take the survey through a healthcare provider or at the ODH Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine.

First responders have been surveyed since March 5th, officials said.

Of 198 respondents, the top five symptoms first responders reported were:

  • Stuffy nose/sinus congestion – 28%
  • Runny nose – 26%
  • Increased congestion/phlegm – 22%
  • Burning nose or throat – 21%
  • Hoarseness – 15%

The release said responders were asked several different questions, such as how many shifts they worked, as well as what PPE they may have worn.

