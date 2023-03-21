Heartland Votes

Dyersburg woman indicted for death of 9-month-old child

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was indicted for the death of a 9-month-old child.

Kathryn Denice Williams, 42, was indicted by the Dyer county Grand Jury in February for reckless homicide.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to a home on Fair Street on October 9, 2022 for a report of an unresponsive infant in the bathtub.

The infant was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

According to police, the baby was left in the bathtub with another child while the mother, Kathryn Williams, left them unattended and fell asleep in her bedroom.

They said the preliminary findings were consistent with a drowning victim. The final autopsy results are still pending.

Williams was arraigned in Dyer County Circuit Court in early March and her next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.

