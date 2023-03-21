Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Assistant Police Chief awarded for crisis intervention training program

Cape Girardeau Police Assistant Chief Rodney Barker was recognized as Officer of the Year at...
Cape Girardeau Police Assistant Chief Rodney Barker was recognized as Officer of the Year at the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team Conference in Columbia, Missouri on Tuesday morning, March 21.(Source: Viewer submitted)
By Roger Seay
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Department Assistant Chief Rodney Barker was recognized Tuesday morning, March 21 at the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Conference in Columbia, Missouri.

Barker was recognized as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

MO CIT is a joint effort with law enforcement and first responders, behavioral health provides and community members to improve the interactions between officers and people with behavioral health issues.

The group recognized Barker’s work in getting nearly all Cape Girardeau Police Department officers CIT trained.

He developed in coordination with Community Counseling Center and helped to write the grant for the department’s co-responder unit.

Barker also developed, implemented and coordinates the Cape Girardeau annual mental health for first responders conference called Shield of Armor Wellness Seminar.

His commitment continues by assisting with grant writing and on going site visits in the development of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center, which was recently opened by the Community Counseling Center and The Gibson Center.

