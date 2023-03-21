Cape Central Middle School students raise money for classmate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland middle students are getting creative and getting some cash to help one of their own.

Students at Cape Central Middle School hosted a movie night on Thursday, March 16 as a fundraiser for a classmate diagnosed with cancer.

The classmate is currently being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Once the middle school students learned about his fight with cancer, students tell Heartland News they knew exactly what they had to do.

Ainsley Cook 5th grade

“We wanted to do a fundraiser for just a hospital or something but then we found out that there is a student at CMS who was fighting cancer,” said 5th grader Ainsley Cook. “So we wanted to raise money for him.”

And they did just that -- the movie night brought in more than $3,000.

