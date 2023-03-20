Town Hall in Zalma, Mo. to discuss broadband internet

ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - A town hall meeting will discuss the process of bringing broadband internet to a southeast Missouri community.

Residents of Zalma and southern Bollinger County are invited to the town hall on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Zalma High School gym.

According to a release from the Bollinger County broadband committee, three companies have been awarded areas to provide internet services to the county: Charter, Wisper and Conexcon.

They say they will update the community on their progress and explain any roadblocks they are facing.

