Three Rivers to host college transfer fair with four-year colleges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will be hosting a college transfer fair on Tuesday, March 28.

According to a release from the college, the fair will give both students and the community a chance to meet with four-year colleges about their programs, transfer/admissions requirements, scholarships and financial aid.

The fair will take place in the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center along the first-floor hallway in room 108.

“We are excited to bring so many colleges to campus to be able to meet our students and talk to them about their academic futures,” said Director of the Three Rivers University Center Gail Tinsley.

Over a dozen colleges are expected to attend the fair including Central Methodist University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southeast Missouri State University, Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, College of the Ozarks, Columbia College, Evangel University, Grand Canyon University, Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Murray State University, Southern Illinois University, Southwest Baptist University and Truman State University.

For more information about the fair, email the University Center at universitycenter@trcc.edu, or call (573) 840-9712.

