Heartland Votes

SEMO Guard Phillip Russell announces he will enter transfer portal

SEMO guard Phillip Russell entering the transfer portal
SEMO guard Phillip Russell entering the transfer portal((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Basketball leading scorer Phillip Russell has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard averaged 18-points for the Redhawks this season, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament in 23-years.

Russell had the following to say on his twitter page.

“First off I would like to thank you Red hawk nation for taking me under you guys wing. I had the two best years of my life, I’m Thankful for you guys giving me a chance to compete here for 2 years. But with that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”

Russell has two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

VIDEO: Steve Lutz introduced Monday as WKU Head Men’s Basketball Coach
SEMO defeats Western Illinois 8-7
Chance Resetich walk-off in 14th inning lifts SEMO baseball over Western Illinois
SEMO defeats Western Illinois 8-7
SEMO defeats Western Illinois 8-7
Western Illinois vs SEMO
Western Illinois vs SEMO