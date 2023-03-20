SEMO Guard Phillip Russell announces he will enter transfer portal
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Basketball leading scorer Phillip Russell has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.
The sophomore guard averaged 18-points for the Redhawks this season, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament in 23-years.
Russell had the following to say on his twitter page.
“First off I would like to thank you Red hawk nation for taking me under you guys wing. I had the two best years of my life, I’m Thankful for you guys giving me a chance to compete here for 2 years. But with that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”
Russell has two years of eligibility remaining.
