SEMO Guard Phillip Russell announces he will enter transfer portal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Basketball leading scorer Phillip Russell has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard averaged 18-points for the Redhawks this season, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament in 23-years.

Russell had the following to say on his twitter page.

“First off I would like to thank you Red hawk nation for taking me under you guys wing. I had the two best years of my life, I’m Thankful for you guys giving me a chance to compete here for 2 years. But with that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”

Russell has two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.