Heartland Votes

Radioactive waste in Metro back in front of Missouri capitol committee

A Missouri capitol committee will once again take up the issue of radioactive waste across the metro.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri capitol committee will once again take up the issue of radioactive waste across the metro.

A growing group of people spoke at the capitol last week in support of the resolution. They are seeking data and accountability from the U.S. Department of Energy after generations of families developed rare forms of cancer.

“We used to swim in there, make mudslides,” said Jim Gaffney. “We were in there constantly.”

Gaffney looks back fondly on his childhood. He grew up blocks from Coldwater Creek in North County.

“It was fun. We had no idea what was going on, or was about to happen,” he said.

Missouri House Committee to hear bills on aiding victims of hazardous waste in St. Louis, St. Charles County

Gaffney is a four-decade cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed at age 25 with Hodgkin lymphoma. A decade later, it was lung cancer. But it wasn’t until his then-teenage son was diagnosed with thyroid cancer that his family started questioning a connection.

The Gaffney family is one of many who testified at the Missouri State Capitol in early March because they believe the cancers were caused by contamination not just in the creek but across the St. Louis metro.

A study by the state found elevated levels of cancer in years past in the zip codes where the creek runs, due to radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project. The creek is now being cleaned up decades later, but the group is still trying to draw attention to what they call decades of neglect.

“Other groups have carried this issue for a long time. The state of Missouri needs to carry this issue,” said Karen Nickel, co-founder of Just Moms STL.

Nickel also played in the creek. She has autoimmune diseases and her kids have various health challenges. She said this is far from the first time they’ve raised the issue with state lawmakers, but she is hopeful it is the last.

Nickel and Gaffney both spoke in support of a new resolution that asks for formal studies and compensation for victims, akin to settlements reached in Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

According to the Riverside Regional Library, the Seed Exchange Library provides more than 50...
Jackson library repurposed card catalog for seed program
A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.
Jackson Public Library Seed Bank
Update on the Central Municipal Pool project.
Progress on ‘The Bubble’ project
Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau
The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on...
Mississippi River Commission prepares for spring high-water inspection trip; public meetings in Cairo, Ill. and Memphis, Tenn.