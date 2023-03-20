Progress on ‘The Bubble’ project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work to renovate a Cape Girardeau pool moves forward.

New video from Drone12 shows the project underway at the Central Municipal Pool on Monday, March 20.

The Central Municipal Pool facility is operated in a joint agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Public School District.

Crews are turning the old “Bubble” into an indoor pool.

The city closed the pool in 2022 after a mechanical issue with the heating and air conditioning system.

The renovations are expected to be finished in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.