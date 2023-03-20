Progress on ‘The Bubble’ project
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work to renovate a Cape Girardeau pool moves forward.
New video from Drone12 shows the project underway at the Central Municipal Pool on Monday, March 20.
Crews are turning the old “Bubble” into an indoor pool.
The city closed the pool in 2022 after a mechanical issue with the heating and air conditioning system.
The renovations are expected to be finished in 2024.
