New hotel to be built near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new hotel will be built at Exit 99 off of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau.

The new hotel will be adjacent to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

Construction will begin in mid-2023 with completion expected in 2024.

It is expected to add more than 20 jobs to the area.

Cape Girardeau-based Midamerica Hotels Corporation announced the plans on Monday, March 20. It entered into an agreement with Hilton Corporation for a 92-room TRU by Hilton.

According to a release from Midamerica Hotels, the hotel design is modern and value oriented. The lobby will include a custom mural, pool table, hanging chairs, workstations and more.

TRU currently has 252 hotels with additional development in the pipeline.

They say busy weekends at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex make this location perfect for families.

