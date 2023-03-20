Heartland Votes

Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair

Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.
Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.(Adams County Fairfest)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be getting “hot in here” at the State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its featured performances taking place in mid-August.

The following artists have been unveiled:

  • Tyler Hubbard (from Florida-Georgia line) with Parmalee - Aug. 10
  • Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean - Aug. 11
  • Cory Asbury and CAIN, Aug. 16
  • Nelly - Aug. 18

All shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

3 Doors Down revealed the band’s “Away from the Sun” anniversary tour Monday morning, and it includes an Aug. 12 performance at the Missouri State Fair. A time has not been set.

“The Doors” will also perform in Kansas City at Starlight Theater on Sept. 6.

Performances coming to Kansas City area
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith
Crews were called to a late night fire on the 2600 block of Jewel Drive in Cape Girardeau on...
Crews battle attic fire in Cape Girardeau
Preview of annual Maple Syrup Festival held at SIU Touch of Nature
Preview of annual Maple Syrup Festival held at SIU Touch of Nature
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/20
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/20
One community in the Heartland is coming together by cleaning up a play they all know and love
Volunteers clean up Klaus Park in Cape Girardeau Co.