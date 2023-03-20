Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be getting “hot in here” at the State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its featured performances taking place in mid-August.

The following artists have been unveiled:

Tyler Hubbard (from Florida-Georgia line) with Parmalee - Aug. 10

Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean - Aug. 11

Cory Asbury and CAIN, Aug. 16

Nelly - Aug. 18

All shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

3 Doors Down revealed the band’s “Away from the Sun” anniversary tour Monday morning, and it includes an Aug. 12 performance at the Missouri State Fair. A time has not been set.

“The Doors” will also perform in Kansas City at Starlight Theater on Sept. 6.

