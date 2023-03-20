Heartland Votes

Mississippi River Commission prepares for spring high-water inspection trip; public meetings in Cairo, Ill. and Memphis, Tenn.

The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on...
The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River on March 27 through March 31.(WGEM)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River on March 27 through March 31.

According to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the commission will host public meetings in select towns along the Mississippi River, with commission members meeting with local partners, stakeholders and residents to listen to public concerns, ideas and issues.

The Memphis district with host a meeting in Cairo, Illinois on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Front and in Memphis, Tennessee on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Beale Street Landing.

COVID-19 safety protocols from recent trips are no longer in place at this time. The release said to continue to monitor MRC and local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers websites and social media pages for COVID protocol-related information.

The meetings will be open to the public and will follow an agenda.

For the first item on the agenda, the president of the commission will provide a summary report on national and regional issues affecting the Army Corps of Engineers and Commission programs and projects on the Mississippi and its tributaries. After, the district commanders will provide the commission with an overview of current project issues in their respective area. At the end, local organizations and members of the public will present views and comments on any issue affecting the commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers programs or projects.

According to the release, the commission will accept testimony for the record until 5 p.m. on March 31.

For more information, contact the MRC administrative officer at (601) 634-5768 or email MRC@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

According to the Riverside Regional Library, the Seed Exchange Library provides more than 50...
Jackson library repurposed card catalog for seed program
A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.
Jackson Public Library Seed Bank
Update on the Central Municipal Pool project.
Progress on ‘The Bubble’ project
Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau