Mississippi River Commission prepares for spring high-water inspection trip; public meetings in Cairo, Ill. and Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River on March 27 through March 31.

According to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the commission will host public meetings in select towns along the Mississippi River, with commission members meeting with local partners, stakeholders and residents to listen to public concerns, ideas and issues.

The Memphis district with host a meeting in Cairo, Illinois on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Front and in Memphis, Tennessee on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Beale Street Landing.

COVID-19 safety protocols from recent trips are no longer in place at this time. The release said to continue to monitor MRC and local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers websites and social media pages for COVID protocol-related information.

The meetings will be open to the public and will follow an agenda.

For the first item on the agenda, the president of the commission will provide a summary report on national and regional issues affecting the Army Corps of Engineers and Commission programs and projects on the Mississippi and its tributaries. After, the district commanders will provide the commission with an overview of current project issues in their respective area. At the end, local organizations and members of the public will present views and comments on any issue affecting the commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers programs or projects.

According to the release, the commission will accept testimony for the record until 5 p.m. on March 31.

For more information, contact the MRC administrative officer at (601) 634-5768 or email MRC@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.