Klaus Park Cleanup

One community in the Heartland is coming together by cleaning up a play they all know and love
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One community in the Heartland is coming together by cleaning up a place they all know and love.

Those in Cape Girardeau County spent the day picking up leaves, limbs and other debris to help clean up at Klaus Park.

One of the community members helping is Mike Higgins. Higgins says he hope this spring cleaning continues through out the year and more people will join their efforts.

“You know, Mother Nature has been kind of tough on the park this year in the winter. So we get out here, clean the trail off, get the leaves out of here,” Higgins said. “We’re picking up all the limbs that have fallen down, get them out to the road so the county can make it easier for them to pick those up and haul those off.”

Higgins also said he hopes to have another clean-up in the fall.

