Heartland Votes

Jackson library repurposed card catalog for seed program

A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.

You may notice the library’s card catalog drawer unit, but it’s not for books. It’s for seeds.

According to the Riverside Regional Library, the Seed Exchange Library provides more than 50 different types of seeds for free to the community to use in yards or gardens.

The idea is for you to take some seeds, plant and grow them, then at the end of the season harvest the seeds and bring them to the library to share with the community next year.

Seeds include a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers, including native species.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.
Jackson Public Library Seed Bank
Update on the Central Municipal Pool project.
Progress on ‘The Bubble’ project
Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau
The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on...
Mississippi River Commission prepares for spring high-water inspection trip; public meetings in Cairo, Ill. and Memphis, Tenn.