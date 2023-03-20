Jackson library repurposed card catalog for seed program

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson Library has a new “old” addition.

You may notice the library’s card catalog drawer unit, but it’s not for books. It’s for seeds.

According to the Riverside Regional Library, the Seed Exchange Library provides more than 50 different types of seeds for free to the community to use in yards or gardens.

The idea is for you to take some seeds, plant and grow them, then at the end of the season harvest the seeds and bring them to the library to share with the community next year.

Seeds include a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers, including native species.

