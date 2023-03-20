Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear signs bill expanding health care services

According to a release, Governor Andy Beshear was joined by health care leaders and lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda for the ceremony honoring the passage of legislation that expands health care services for Kentuckians.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 75 into law on Monday, March 20.

According to a release from the governor’s office, he was joined by health care leaders and lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda for the ceremony honoring the passage of legislation that expands health care services for Kentuckians.

They said the measure also supports Kentucky’s hospitals by raising Medicaid payment rates for outpatient procedures performed at hospitals.

“More than any other entity, Kentucky’s hospitals have felt the strain of increased demand on resources and services as we’ve dealt with the impacts of a global pandemic over the past three years as well as devastating weather events,” Governor Beshear said. “We must do everything we can to support our hospitals and ensure they are equipped to provide the services and care needed in their communities. I am thrilled to sign HB 75 into law, ensuring that our hospitals, especially our rural providers, can continue to improve health outcomes for all our Kentucky families.”

According to the release, the new law, which was supported by the Kentucky Hospital Association, requires the state’s Department for Medicaid Services to assess outpatient services and provide additional payments to hospitals to reduce payment gaps between Medicaid reimbursements and what would be paid by private health insurance.

The measure also allows Medicaid to create a hospital rate increase program for individuals enrolled in its fee-for-service program to pay up to the upper payment limit of the federal Medicare program. The legislation is retroactive to January 1, 2023.

Gov. Beshear Signs Bill That Supports Hospitals, Ensures Access to Health Care for Kentuckians 03.20.23

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Monday, March 20, 2023

