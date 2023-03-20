First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

Cold pattern finally breaking down.....warmer but wetter week ahead....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Our unusually cold pattern will finally break down this week, bringing in warmer but also wetter weather. Today will be a dry, cool and breezy day. Skies will be mainly sunny, and highs will rebound into the 50 to 55 range, but there will be chilly southwest winds. Clouds increase tonight….keeping it above freezing for a change…but Tuesday will be cloudy, cool and wet with light rain likely.

The second half of the week will be warmer and more humid, but with a threat of strong storms and heavy rain. A strong weather system approaching from the Rockies will bring rain and thunderstorm chances especially Thursday evening into Friday. Heavy rain and severe storms both look to be threats during this period, so stay tuned. The weekend is looking mainly dry and mild.

