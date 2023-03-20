Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly, breezy first day of Spring

Flowers are blooming in Van Buren, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Spring is starting off chilly, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Today will be sunny, cool and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50 to 55 degree range, but there will be chilly southwest winds.

Clouds increase tonight, which will help keep overnight temps above freezing.

Tuesday is looking cloudy and cool with light rain likely.

The second half of the week will be warmer and more humid, but with a threat of strong storms and heavy rain.

Afternoon highs in the 70s are likely on Thursday.

Rain and storms chances look to arrive Thursday evening into Friday.

Severe storms are possible.

The weekend ahead is looking mainly dry and mild.

