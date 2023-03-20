Heartland Votes

Crews battle attic fire in Cape Girardeau

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a late night fire on the 2600 block of Jewel Drive in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 19.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the owners of the home called 911 at 11 p.m. to report there was a fire somewhere in the home.

The fire department said the owners were safe and waited outside the home for crews to arrive.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home.

They went inside the home and discovered the fire was in the attic.

The fire department said crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and had it under control within about 10 minutes.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was electrical.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is considered extensive. The fire department estimates the damage at $30,000.

Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, Scot City Fire Department, East County Fire Protection District, Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and Cape County Private Ambulance assisted.

