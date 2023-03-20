Couple gifts $100,000 for recipients of Randy Lee McDonald scholarship at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Rick and Susie McDonald, parents of the late Randall Lee McDonald, recently gifted $100,000 into the Randy Lee McDonald Memorial Scholarship in memory of their son, which will be available for current awards to Murray State University.

According to a release from the university, Randall graduated from Murray State in 1994 with an accounting degree. He passed all four parts of the CPA exam on the first try and attained the highest score that year in Kentucky. Randy passed away at 42 years old in 2001.

The McDonalds established the scholarship several years ago with the Murray State University Foundation to memorialize Randall’s fun-loving, competitive spirit, and assist Murray State students with their educational and career goals. Now, with the additional $100,000 gift, the couple will help many more students.

“These awards are so timely – some of Randall’s friends’ children would be college-aged, and he would love to know that his scholarship is helping them reach their dreams of attending Murray State University,” said Rick McDonald. “Randy loved the Lyon County community and west Kentucky. We want to help that legacy continue in his name.”

Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said the university is deeply grateful for the McDonald’s support.

“We want to thank Rick and Susie for their generous gift in honor and memory of their son Randy,” said Jackson. “Rick and Susie never forgot their roots and are extremely supportive of the university, western Kentucky and especially Lyon County.”

Through this gift, the McDonalds allow Randall’s legacy to live on through the current and future Murray State students.

