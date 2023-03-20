City of Paducah looking for missing radio detection transmitter

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a transmitter that was lost by Paducah Water on March 13.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a radio detection transmitter was left in the area of Woodlawn Drive and Pines Road while workers were looking for water lines. When they returned 30 minutes later, they said it was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550.

