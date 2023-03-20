Heartland Votes

City of Paducah looking for missing radio detection transmitter

Police say a radio detection transmitter, like this one, was left behind by Paducah Water workers while they were looking for water lines. When they returned to the area, it was gone.(Paducah Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a transmitter that was lost by Paducah Water on March 13.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a radio detection transmitter was left in the area of Woodlawn Drive and Pines Road while workers were looking for water lines. When they returned 30 minutes later, they said it was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550.

