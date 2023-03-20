Heartland Votes

Chance Resetich walk-off in 14th inning lifts SEMO baseball over Western Illinois

Western Illinois vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO baseball completed the series sweep with an 8-7 win over Western Illinois on Sunday.

Entering the 14th inning tied at 6, the Bulldogs scored the first run since the 7th inning to go on top 7-6. In the bottom half the Redhawks took flight.

Peyton Leeper singled to right field with one out and no one on then stole second base. Next batter Carlos Aranda drilled a double to center field that hit off the bottom of the wall. Leeper came around to score and tie the game at seven.

With the game-winning run at second, Chance Resetich stepped into the batters box and sent a grounder back up the middle and into center field. Aranda galloped around third and slid safely into home plate.

SEMO defeats Western Illinois 8-7

SEMO has won six of their past eight games. The Redhawks take their hot streak on the road to Arkansas on Tuesday before their first conference series of the season against SIU Edwardsville begins on Friday.

Western Illinois vs SEMO
Western Illinois vs SEMO
