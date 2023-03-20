Heartland Votes

Cape Riverfront Market organizers looking for anonymous donor to Little Free Library

Community leaders are looking for the generous person who filled the newly installed Little Free Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.(Cape Riverfront Market/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community leaders are looking for the person who donated several books to the Little Free Library downtown.

According to a post on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page, they are looking for the generous, anonymous donor to give them raffle tickets for the Stock the Shelves event on April 7.

Old Town Cape will hold a ribbon cutting on the same day for the Little Free Library and Little Free Food Pantry. They said the pantries are free and accessible to anyone in need. They accept books and non-perishable food donations.

The Little Free Library was installed downtown on Thursday, March 16.

In addition to the book donation site, volunteers also installed pet cleanup stations.

