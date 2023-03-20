Heartland Votes

Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report of a man found dead.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a park.

According to Fredericktown police, they were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report of a man found dead.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Andrew S. Fox.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, March 20. The results and toxicology reports have not been released yet.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, DDCC investigators and the Madison County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Construction on the new hotel will begin in mid-2023 with completion expected in 2024.
New hotel to be built near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
A Sikeston man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Sikeston man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on gun, drug charges
According to a release, Governor Andy Beshear was joined by health care leaders and lawmakers...
Gov. Beshear signs bill expanding health care services