Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a park.

According to Fredericktown police, they were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report of a man found dead.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Andrew S. Fox.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, March 20. The results and toxicology reports have not been released yet.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, DDCC investigators and the Madison County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

