Heartland Votes

Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested

Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.

According to a news release, 47-year-old Sheila Watson is suspected of stabbing three people and assaulting several others during a fight early Monday morning.

Jonesboro police notified Trumann officers after one of the victims went to the St. Bernards emergency room around 1:43 a.m. March 20 with stab wounds.

“Two others that had been assaulted arrived at the hospital later,” the report said.

Trumann police said the stabbings happened during a fight on Main Street. The fight “was said to be over a basketball game that had occurred earlier at Cedar Park.”

According to TPD, one victim remains in critical condition.

Chief Jonathan Redman said Watson is being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing on three counts of first-degree battery and two counts of second-degree battery, as well as a probation violation.

