Attorney releases statement following Iron Co. sheriff’s arrest

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The lawyer representing Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett is speaking out about his client’s arrest, saying it stopped the sheriff’s own investigation into two elected county officials.

St. Louis attorney Gabe Crocker released a statement on Monday, March 20 saying Burkett wanted to review camera footage from the Iron County courthouse as part of his probe, but other county officials tried to prevent that from happening.

Crocker said those efforts “conveniently correspond” with the criminal case against the sheriff.

Burkett and three others face a number of charges, including attempted kidnapping and knowingly participating in criminal street gang activities.

A bond reduction hearing for Burkett is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in Washington County.

