Heartland Votes

16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized.

Jackson County Humane Society President, Ann Hout, said they don’t have room for the dogs at the shelter.

“We have been full for over a year. We have 70 dogs in a 50-dog kennel, we are not able to take these dogs in from the city pound,” she said.

Hout said the dogs were all found in a ten-day span, they are young and are variety of breeds, from lab mixes to pit bulls.

“There are six dogs, six months to a year old, lab mixes, two are dachshund/beagle mixes… and two are lab pit mixes, but these are younger. The others are young adults,” she said.

Hout said it’s difficult for many to keep a pet during this time, something that is increasing the number of dogs in shelters.

“It’s expensive, timewise and money-wise,” said Hout. “I think that’s what we’re seeing, is that they’re gotten and for the wrong reasons and they’re not considered part of the family, they’re just disposable.”

Hout said people can help save those dogs by fostering them, she’s also hoping any neighboring shelter can step in a save the animal, who will be euthanized on Monday, March 27.

“We don’t want to see animals euthanized,” she said.

But those solutions are temporary, she said, and these problems go beyond Newport city limits.

“This is not just Newport. This is region-wide, every shelter that I know of in Northeast Arkansas is full and it makes things very [very] difficult,” she said.

If someone in Newport is missing their pet, they can check the Jackson County Humane Society Facebook page. Pictures of the dogs are posted on there. If someone wants to foster or a shelter has room to take these dogs in, they can contact the Jackson County Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting

Latest News

One community in the Heartland is coming together by cleaning up a play they all know and love
Klaus Park Cleanup
One community in the Heartland is coming together by cleaning up a play they all know and love
Klaus Park Cleanup in Cape Girardeau County
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges...
KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
A Kentucky man is behind bars tonight facing charges of child pornography and child abuse
Kentucky man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith