Prescribed burning operations on Mark Twain National Forest; one near Fredericktown

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several prescribed burns are being conducted across the Mark Twain National Forest today, March 19.

According to a release from Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Cody Norris, the largest of the burns will be the Elm Springs burn which will be visible from the town of Rolla, Missouri. This burn will reduce fuel load in and around the Kaintuck Trail system.

Other burns today include Crooked Creek on the Salem Ranger District, Little Cedar Mountain on the Fredericktown Unit of the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District, Panorama Unit on the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District and Elm Springs on the Houston Unit of the Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District.

Click here to see the full 2023 Mark Twain National Forest prescribed fire map.

