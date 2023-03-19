Heartland Votes

Payton Lawrence throws eight scoreless innings powering SEMO baseball to Saturday win

Redhawks defeat Western Illinois 4-0
Western Illinois vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After battling a sore shoulder and being used more often out of the bullpen to start the season for SEMO, Payton Lawrence made his third start of the year for the Redhawks on Saturday and burst onto the scene.

He pitched 8.1 scoreless innings allowing only 4 hits and striking out 7 batters.

“He’s been one of our best guys and we need to start him,” said SEMO Head Coach Andy Sawyers. “We made the decision that he has to pitch the last weekend of non-conference to get him ready for conference. Today was that day, and we’re sure glad he did.”

Lawrence was excited about the outcome.

“Feels really good because I’ve had a couple bad ups this year, and a couple mediocre ups,” said Lawrence. “Felt good to finally get in a rhythm and get in a rhythm late too.”

With a 4-0 lead entering the top of the ninth inning Lawrence struck out the first batter. He was only two outs away from a complete game. Then Western Illinois loaded the bases and Sawyers went to the bullpen to get out of the jam.

Kyle Miller came on in relief and forced a ground ball to third that Chance Resetich turned into a double play to end the game.

The Redhawks have now won five of their last seven games. SEMO hosts the series finale against Western Illinois on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cameron L. Robinson already had an...
Half-pound of fentanyl found during search of Sikeston home; 1 man arrested
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Anthony West was arrested on two warrants charging him with burglary and drug possession.
Cape Girardeau man arrested on burglary, drug charges

Latest News

Western Illinois vs SEMO
Western Illinois vs SEMO
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/18/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/18/23
March Madness continues in the second round of action in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament...
The Madness Continues! Day 5 of NCAA Basketball Tournament
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/18
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/18