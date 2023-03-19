Payton Lawrence throws eight scoreless innings powering SEMO baseball to Saturday win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After battling a sore shoulder and being used more often out of the bullpen to start the season for SEMO, Payton Lawrence made his third start of the year for the Redhawks on Saturday and burst onto the scene.

He pitched 8.1 scoreless innings allowing only 4 hits and striking out 7 batters.

“He’s been one of our best guys and we need to start him,” said SEMO Head Coach Andy Sawyers. “We made the decision that he has to pitch the last weekend of non-conference to get him ready for conference. Today was that day, and we’re sure glad he did.”

Lawrence was excited about the outcome.

“Feels really good because I’ve had a couple bad ups this year, and a couple mediocre ups,” said Lawrence. “Felt good to finally get in a rhythm and get in a rhythm late too.”

With a 4-0 lead entering the top of the ninth inning Lawrence struck out the first batter. He was only two outs away from a complete game. Then Western Illinois loaded the bases and Sawyers went to the bullpen to get out of the jam.

Kyle Miller came on in relief and forced a ground ball to third that Chance Resetich turned into a double play to end the game.

The Redhawks have now won five of their last seven games. SEMO hosts the series finale against Western Illinois on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.