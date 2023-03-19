KSP: Webster Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

CLAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Kentucky man on charges related to child sexual abuse material on March 14, with additional charges issued on March 19.

According to a release from the KSP, Damien Belt, 31, from Clay, Kentucky, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

After investigation, the branch received a search warrant at a residence in Clay, and the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

According to the release, Belt was originally arrested and charged with thirty-three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, thirty-three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Belt was taken to the Webster County Detention Center.

After further investigation, two juvenile victims were identified and interviewed. The juvenile victims reported multiple incidents of rape and sodomy, with Belt being the accused. These incidents have allegedly taken place for over a year, according to a second release on March 19.

During a search of Belt’s electronic devices, digital evidence was found supporting the juvenile victims’ reports.

Belt was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor first offense, illegal sex act with a minor under 16 and three counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Belt was also charged with three counts of rape second degree, and three counts of sodomy second degree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.