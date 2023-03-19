Ja Morant eligible to return after 8-game suspension, talks about healing journey in ESPN interview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Grizzlies superstar, Ja Morant will become eligible to return to the team following his 8-game suspension by the NBA.

Ja recently sat down with ESPN and shared details of the healing journey he’s taken during his time away from the team, including the types of therapy he’s received.

Morant was suspended for his actions off the court, that include showing off a gun on social media at a strip club.

“I was felt like I was releasing stress and I felt like it was healthy for me, which is wasn’t and that caused me to do some things you know, I shouldn’t have,” said Ja Morant in an ESPN interview last week.

Ja has since opened up about steps he’s taken to correct his behavior and start his healing journey

“I’ve been doing you know Reiki treatment, " Morant said. “I’m doing anxiety breathing, you know, different stuff to help me manage that and release all that stuff from my body.”

Jordie Smith, a licensed family and marriage therapist, says people may use Reiki for anxiety and depression.

She tells Action News 5, while she says there’s limited research on it, Reiki has been around for years originating in Japan.

“Reiki treatment is a form of treatment that utilizes the body,” Smith said.

“So Reiki means universal life energy, so really just dealing with the energy in your body. One of the things that it does is keep you present,” she said.

“So a lot of people who do practice this they can actually practice it on themselves once you learn the therapy.”

Smith says therapy is critical especially for celebrities Like Ja Morant.

“Being in the spotlight is rough right, because they’re humans too,” said Smith.

“I think acknowledging it is important because we all need healing to some extent, and it’s important that we have a good sense of self and that we have the insight to see, OK what are we struggling with? How can we move forward with this?”

According to Smith, there isn’t just one single way to heal, she says, your healing journey should be personalized to you.

She says she’s seen lives transform when people do the work.

“Therapy works as well as you do,” Smith said.

“Similar to going to the gym, you can go to the gym and sit but if you don’t actually use the equipment properly then you’re not going to see any results. So therapy works as well as the person that’s using it.”

Ja says he’s looking forward to the future.

“When I get back out there, I’m going to be ready to go and you know push for a ring,” Morant said.

For those in need of help, or someone to talk to, you can dial the number 988.

