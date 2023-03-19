Heartland Votes

Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments

The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on...
The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call at Hamilton County Coal preparation plant on March 18.(Jim Morris)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters were at the preparation plant of an Illinois coal mine this evening, but thanks to workers at the plant, as well as local fire departments, the fire has been extinguished.

The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call that came in at approximately 6:20 p.m. on March 18. The third and fourth floor of the Hamilton County Coal preparation plant had caught on fire.

According to McLeansboro Fire Chief, Jim Morris, the fire is believed to have come from something catching on fire due to hot construction work involving a torch. Along with the McLeansboro Fire Department, fire departments from Wayne City, Jefferson County and Mount Vernon responded. Workers at the preparation plant also had a hand in putting out the fire.

After the fire was put out, 5 workers were sent to the hospital for evaluation related to smoke inhalation. The fire was completely put out after around two and a half hours.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cameron L. Robinson already had an...
Half-pound of fentanyl found during search of Sikeston home; 1 man arrested
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Anthony West was arrested on two warrants charging him with burglary and drug possession.
Cape Girardeau man arrested on burglary, drug charges

Latest News

Be Rad For Brad
Be Rad For Brad: One man’s battle against cancer
Be Rad for Brad. That's the motto for an event raising money for a Cape Girardeau man working...
Be Rad for Brad: One man's battle against cancer
For the next two to three weeks, accessibility to drop off recyclables at the Southern...
Southern Recycling Center to limit access to facility during construction
On Friday March 17, around 7 p.m., the Portageville Fire Department responded to a residential...
Authorities say residential fire in Portageville, Mo. last night was a complete loss