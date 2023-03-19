Hamilton County Coal fire put out thanks to workers and multiple fire departments

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters were at the preparation plant of an Illinois coal mine this evening, but thanks to workers at the plant, as well as local fire departments, the fire has been extinguished.

The McLeansboro Fire Department responded to call that came in at approximately 6:20 p.m. on March 18. The third and fourth floor of the Hamilton County Coal preparation plant had caught on fire.

According to McLeansboro Fire Chief, Jim Morris, the fire is believed to have come from something catching on fire due to hot construction work involving a torch. Along with the McLeansboro Fire Department, fire departments from Wayne City, Jefferson County and Mount Vernon responded. Workers at the preparation plant also had a hand in putting out the fire.

After the fire was put out, 5 workers were sent to the hospital for evaluation related to smoke inhalation. The fire was completely put out after around two and a half hours.

