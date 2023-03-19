Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly Sunday; temps to warm up next week

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/19
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s another cold day this weekend in the Heartland, so expect below freezing temperatures until around noon. It will warm up slightly into the low 40s until around 10 p.m. tonight, when temps will drop again to below freezing, into Monday morning.

We will see southerly winds begin to warm up the Heartland on Monday, bringing some active weather close behind in the late evening and into Tuesday morning.

Expect rain showers on Tuesday, starting in the early afternoon, with temps reaching the mid 50s.

Wednesday we will still see rain showers in the morning, but temps will be in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

