Southern Recycling Center to limit access to facility during construction

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - For the next two to three weeks, accessibility to drop off recyclables at the Southern Recycling Center facility in Carbondale will be limited.

According to a release from the Southern Recycling Center, due to safety concerns as a result of construction activity in the Public Drop Off area, the public will not be allowed into the building.

If weather permits, the recycling center will place the containers and bins in the south parking lot at 300 West Chestnut Street so that recycled material can still be dropped off at the facility.

Management asks that individuals call prior to bringing in their recyclable materials, the release said.

For more information, call the Southern Recycling Center at (618) 549-2880.

