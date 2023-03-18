Paducah student’s artwork chosen for CLC 20th Anniversary Patch

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A West Kentucky Middle schooler has had her artwork chosen to be part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the Challenger Learning Center in Paducah, Ky.

Heath Middle School seventh-grader, Alivia Pardue was surprised at school during a class presentation on March 17. Students who attend any program at CLC, such as Pardue, were eligible to enter the CLC contest. According to CLC director, Mellisa Duncan, there were several entries to choose from.

As the contest winner, Pardue will have her school receive a visit from Col. Terry Wilcutt, Kentucky’s only astronaut. Wilcutt will visit the school and present his experiences in space. Duncan says she is excited to not only bring Wilcutt to speak, but also to use Pardue’s patch in the celebration.

“We are excited to use this patch in our 20th Anniversary celebration and to bring Col. Wilcutt to Heath Middle School to speak,” said Duncan. “Alivia created a beautiful patch that represents our center’s anniversary well.”

The community can help the CLC celebrate its anniversary by attending a public presentation by Col. Wilcutt on April 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The CLC is located on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the Clemens Fine Arts Center. An Open House will follow the celebration, including NASA pictures of Col. Wilcutt that he will autograph, tours of the center and free Moon Pies.

For more information about the center and its 20th anniversary, you can visit clcpaducah.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.