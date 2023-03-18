First Alert: Cold weekend throughout the Heartland

(KFVS) - This weekend will be dry and cold with temperatures in the low to upper 30s. Northern counties in the Heartland will be cooler, with more cloud coverage and windy conditions. Southern counties will be warmer throughout the weekend, with the below freezing line staying closer to the north.

Next week will warm back up with temps in the 50s. We will see sunshine on Monday, and some scattered showers on Tuesday.

