Cool temperatures continue for your weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Heartland. Expect to see breezy and cool conditions for today. A cold front will be moving in by the afternoon. Expect to see an increase in North West winds. Temps below freezing this morning and feeling like temps are in the low 20s with the Windchill impact. By the afternoon we can see temperatures rise to the upper 30s in most places, but once again with that Windchill and the cold front it’s only going to feel like it’s in the upper 20s.

The weekend will continue to be dry and cold. However, things will begin to warm up as we get into next week, with southwest winds bringing warmer temps but also more active weather.

