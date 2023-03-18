Heartland Votes

Authorities say residential fire in Portageville, Mo. last night was a complete loss

On Friday March 17, around 7 p.m., the Portageville Fire Department responded to a residential...
On Friday March 17, around 7 p.m., the Portageville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire on Highway 61.(Portageville Fire and Rescue)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday March 17, around 7 p.m., the Portageville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire on Highway 61.

According to a release from the Portageville Fire Dept., crews found a three-story, older wood frame home with heavy fire load from the roof area and a team of firefighters went inside to try and control the blaze.

Due to rapid fire spreading, the roof began to cave in. An evacuation order was called for all interior crews to back out due to deteriorating roof conditions.

More firefighters and rescue departments were called to assist due to a lack of a water supply nearby, according to the release.

Once the firefighters were able to get back control of the fire from the outside of the residence, more crews were able to go back inside and pull the existing ceiling before bringing the fire under control around 9:30 p.m. All fire departments were cleared around 11:00 p.m.

According to the release, this was a very large scale operation and difficult fire to fight. There were still two rooms on the upper floor with salvage content inside. The rest of the house suffered major damage and was a complete loss.

No injuries are reported at this time.

