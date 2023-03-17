Heartland Votes

St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Murphysboro

The Irish stew cook-off is an annual event during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in...
The Irish stew cook-off is an annual event during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Murphysboro, Ill. Participants set up their tents and enjoy a day of cooking and competing.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Murphysboro.

Organizers are offering three days of fun starting Friday, March 17.

Events include Irish food, 5K run/walk, Irish stew cook-off, parade, bag toss and bocce tournament, a Kids Irish Heritage Free Fest and live music.

The St. Patrick’s Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Walnut Street from 6th Street to 18th Street.

For more information, dates and times for events, click here.

