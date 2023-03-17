St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Murphysboro.

Organizers are offering three days of fun starting Friday, March 17.

Events include Irish food, 5K run/walk, Irish stew cook-off, parade, bag toss and bocce tournament, a Kids Irish Heritage Free Fest and live music.

The St. Patrick’s Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Walnut Street from 6th Street to 18th Street.

