Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau

Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon is returning for a third year in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, April 29.

Organizers say this year’s marathon is expanding from the 13.1 or 26.2 miles run by offering a one-mile dog walk and a Spring Fling block party.

The block party will feature local musicians and more than 40 artisan vendors and food trucks.

Hundreds of runners from 20 states are expected to participate this year.

Organizers say the marathon has raised $45,000 for local non-profit organizations over the past two years. Plans are to donate this year’s proceeds to more non-profits.

Registration is now open for the events and for those interested in participating or volunteering. Details can be found here.

